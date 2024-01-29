"I don't have anybody in the back to talk to" - Top AEW star says he is still in contact with Cody Rhodes

A top champion in AEW revealed he still contacts WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes because he doesn't have more people to talk to in Tony Khan's promotion backstage.

The top AEW star in question is Ricky Starks. The Absolute is a Tag Team Champion alongside Big Bill, and given his talent, many consider him the future of pro wrestling. Starks has also worked with veterans like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

Being fairly young in the business, Starks also revealed that he seeks advice from his mentor, Cody Rhodes, who is currently a top babyface in the WWE. Furthermore, the 33-year-old also reaches out to Bryan Danielson when in need of advice.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast recently, Starks admitted that with the notable exception of Danielson, he doesn't have so many people backstage in AEW:

"I talk to Cody Rhodes. I don't have anybody in the back to talk to. Yeah, the other person that I talk to when I can is Bryan, but that's not that often. But I don't really have anyone that I talk to, or can go to for advice back there. It is what it is." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Cody Rhodes on Ricky Starks possibly joining WWE in the future

As mentioned earlier, Ricky Starks considers Cody Rhodes his friend and mentor. The AEW star was also spotted supporting The American Nightmare at the recent Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated recently, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner stated that it would be cool to see Starks in the WWE someday:

“My buddy Ricky Starks. I know he’s under contract so that’s not happening – but it’d be cool to see.”

Meanwhile, Starks is currently one of the prominent stars in Tony Khan's promotion, and only time will tell if he will jump ship after his contract is up.

