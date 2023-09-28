"I apologize" - Tony Khan issues statement after multiple issues on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite went through the ultimate nightmare that a show broadcasting on television could - issues with the programming on its home channel, TBS. The head booker and owner of the promotion, Tony Khan, took to X, formerly Twitter, to apologize and clarify what caused the technical malfunction.

While apologizing, he referred to the actual reason behind the malfunction, thereby shifting the blame to the network.

"I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW's international feeds were unaffected. We're working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!" Khan clarified.

Expand Tweet

Khan later clarified that Canadian audiences faced the same issues because TBS also used the US feed for Canada. The Dynamite show was the last before the upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, on Sunday.

Tony Khan's AEW Collision ratings are plummeting

While Dynamite faced a technical issue, the sister program Collision faced some rating issues. The show had a whopping 816,000 viewers for its first episode.

Since then, the viewership has only trickled down, with the latest episodes having a viewership nearing 600,000. However, it is still a far cry from the first episode splendor that the programming enjoyed.

Collision has faced an audience exodus after CM Punk was infamously sacked from the company. Tony Khan's company has seen some high-profile events this month, with the Jade Cargill exit also happening.

Khan is also facing some criticism about his booking, and Vince Russo has publicly asked Khan to give him the booking responsibilities for the show for at least six months. There's been radio silence from Khan's side about that offer.

What do you think? Should Tony relieve himself of the booking duties and become a purely off-screen entity? Sound it off in the comments section.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.