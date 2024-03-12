"I blame The Rock," "The Almighty homewrecker" - Fans in disbelief as Lana and Miro announce split after 7 years

AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry are reportedly getting divorced after seven years of marriage.

The couple worked in WWE under the names Rusev and Lana. She would generally accompany The Redeemer to the ring during his matches and played a managerial role. Rusev was released from his WWE contract in 2020, while Perry was released in June 2021.

Miro then signed with AEW in September 2020 and joined forces with Kip Sabian. His wife didn't step foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion until September 2023. Following her debut at All Out pay-per-view, the couple started feuding as The Redeemer was overprotective of her managing other male stars.

Both Perry and Miro are currently on hiatus. The former has gone through finger surgery, and The Redeemer has been nursing his injuries since the end of December.

Certain reports have emerged about the couple parting ways after seven years of being together. They got married in 2016 while they were performing in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Since the report surfaced, fans have hilariously predicted the reasons for their separation. Many pointed out that Bobby Lashley and The Rock could be one cause, given Perry's romantic storyline involvement with them on WWE TV

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CJ Perry reveals Miro wasn't happy with how WWE treated her

WWE was featuring Lana on its television following the release of the former United States Champion.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet Insights, Perry claimed that her husband didn't like the way she was used and wanted her to join AEW.

"I think that Miro made me 'hot and flexible' because he was so annoyed that I was so exploited in WWE," CJ Perry said. "I don't really look at it that way. I look at it as more, I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'm glad he feels like he needs my clout."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how AEW manages to handle the couple backstage for storylines.

What did you think of their separation? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.