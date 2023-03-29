"I wouldn't bring him back" - Eric Bischoff on 5-time WWE World Champion's AEW future 

Wrestling Veteran Eric Bischoff recently opened up about the potential return of a former WWE Superstar to AEW.

The star in question, CM Punk, became a heated topic in the pro-wrestling community yet again this week after he posted an Instagram story. The now-deleted story had Punk commenting on the backstage actions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, among other things. This has led to speculation about whether the Second City Saint will even return to Tony Khan's roster.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on the matter. The veteran stated that if he was in Tony Khan's place, he would not risk bringing back Punk.

"I've been honest about my opinion of him, don't have much respect for him, I think he is overrated. But he has done a great job of keeping his brand hot. He's staying alive , people are talking about him, will he won't he, will Tony won't Tony, is he coming back, is he maybe going back to WWE. He's keeping himself at a real high temparature even though he is not doing anything... Is it worth it? We know what we are gonna get out of CM Punk, and we've seen a lot outta him. I wouldn't bring him back. I don't think the risk is worth the reward." [1:42 onwards]

Another WWE veteran believes CM Punk should appear at SummerSlam instead of returning to AEW

While Punk is still recovering from an injury, his future as a pro wrestler is quite a mystery as of now.

Given his seemingly strained relationship with the AEW locker room, Jim Cornette believes Punk would be better off if he returned to WWE. In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated that Punk should buy out the rest of his All Elite contract.

"He could say, ‘Tony tell you what, here’s a ballpark figure, 50% of what I’m due on the rest of my contract. Just write me a check now, we’re done, I’ll see you at SummerSlam. That could be a thing that he could do too," Jim Cornette said. [03:03 - 03:19]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the Second City Saint in the coming months.

