Top AEW star could look to make a WWE return at SummerSlam after recent issues, says Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes there is a possibility that a controversial AEW star could make his WWE return at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The star in question is CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has been away from AEW since the alleged locker room brawl following his tantrum at the post-show media scrum at last year's All Out pay-per-view. Punk is still suspended while The Elite, who was also involved in the brawl, has returned to the promotion.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that CM Punk should talk to Tony Khan about buying out the rest of his contract. He also mentioned that the Best in the World should return to WWE at this year's SummerSlam.

"He could say, ‘Tony tell you what, here’s a ballpark figure, 50% of what I’m due on the rest of my contract. Just write me a check now, we’re done, I’ll see you at SummerSlam. That could be a thing that he could do too," Jim Cornette said. [03:03 - 03:19]

Cornette also mentioned that Punk could sue Tony Khan and his promotion and he could win the lawsuit as he was the one that was attacked by the Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims that Tony Khan needs to handle the issue soon before things get worse

During the podcast, Jim Cornette mentioned that Tony Khan needs to speak with all the parties involved and sort out the issue as soon as possible.

The WWE veteran believes that if they do not come up with a proper resolution, then the company could face some serious consequences. He is convinced that the promotion has a lot of issues and they could come to light if Tony Khan does not work things out with Punk.

"The longer that Tony allows his little buddies to continue to poke the bear and the longer this goes on without a resolution, then the more chance there is that everybody’s going to find out what stupid f****** delusional Godd*** either ego, maniacal or just f****** out in the Godd*** woods brains exist in a variety of those people over there.” [03:34 - 03:57]

Wade Keller of PWtorch recently claimed that several stars in AEW do not get along with the former WWE Champion.

Do you think Punk will return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes