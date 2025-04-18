"I can see her back in WWE," "This makes no sense" - Fans left utterly shocked after major name suddenly leaves AEW

AEW has let go of several notable names in the past couple of weeks. The promotion has reportedly released Sarah Stock as well, and fans have expressed their surprise and suggested Sarah could join WWE soon.

Stock joined AEW after her release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. She worked for the promotion as a coach, producer, and agent, and helped out many talents, including former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May.

In a recent report by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, it was revealed that Sarah Stock has been released by the Jacksonville-based promotion. The reason for her release is currently unknown.

Fans have given their reactions to Sarah Stock's departure, stating that she could head back to the sports entertainment giant. Another fan slammed the promotion for letting her go as she hasn't done anything wrong in her time with All Elite Wrestling.

Some other fans recalled how Sarah Stock helped out Mariah May after WWE rejected her in 2019. With the rumors of May also potentially leaving All Elite Wrestling, the fans believe it could be the reason for Sarah's release.

"before she was released by wwe , she helped mariah a lot during her nxt uk tryout in 2019... interesting timing." a fan tweeted.

"Sarah Stock was the one who gave Mariah May some advice after WWE turned down Mariah when she tried out for them." another fan tweeted.

"Next up is Mariah May." a fan stated.

WWE President Nick Khan recently had some interesting words about AEW stars

Many former AEW stars have ended up inking deals with World Wrestling Entertainment in the past couple of years, like Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Jade Cargill, Penta, Rey Fenix, and more. WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke about signing those talents to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan acknowledged the talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion and said that WWE is open to have conversations with them when their contract expires. Nick further shared about the respect he has for Tony Khan's father, Shad Khan.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]

We will have to wait and see if All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan fires back at Nick Khan's statement.

