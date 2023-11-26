“I can’t" - Adam Copeland refuses to badmouth WWE despite urges from AEW personality

AEW star Adam Copeland was recently asked to speak negatively about WWE by an AEW name. However, The Rated-R Superstar refused to badmouth his former workplace.

The name in question is RJ City who is the host of Hey (EW) gameshow on AEW's YouTube channel. RJ City tried to provoke Copeland recently to speak something bad about WWE while looking at a tweet from AEW's official Twitter account.

During the show, Copeland said the following about the Stamford-based promotion:

“I can’t. [When catering was mentioned] Yeah, catering… was actually great. It was really good. [When asked if it was too good] Probably, well not actually because I still have a six-pack.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Adam Copeland speaks on being called a traitor after debuting in AEW

Adam Copeland made his surprising AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023, and the veteran recently explained how his move to the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't make him a traitor.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Copeland revealed that he was aware that fans felt betrayed following his move. However, The Rated-R Superstar also revealed that both sides were on great terms.

"You know, it’s interesting. Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fanbase in switching companies that [said], ‘Oh, he’s a traitor.’ But, man, nobody’s a traitor. We left on great terms," Adam Copeland said.

Copeland further went into detail and mentioned some pop culture references while explaining that he did not betray WWE or anyone after moving to AEW.

"For me, I’m doing all I ever wanted to do, and I’m getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn’t I do that?" [H/T 411Mania]

