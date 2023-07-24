Anna Jay A.S. recently reacted to her co-Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia's antics at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor.

Daniel Garcia has been known for his antic of randomly bursting into hip dances during his matches. In his match last Friday at Death Before Dishonor against Katsuyori Shibata, he would not go out without a dance.

While Shibata had a chokehold on Garcia, he suddenly began to do his usual dance with his hips until slowly got put to sleep, which led Shibata to simply finish him off.

Anna Jay A.S. gave her reaction on Twitter as she was completely bewildered by Garcia's actions. He kept into character and did his usual gig, even while placed in a sleeper hold, which eventually led to his loss.

"I can't deal with him omg."

WCW veteran Konnan advises Jungle Boy to come out with his girlfriend Anna Jay A.S. more often

Konnan recently gave his thoughts on Jungle Boy's new heel persona. He believed that this was not enough, and there was nothing about him that stood out. He gave a suggestion that might help pull more attention to the FTW Champion.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the veteran suggested him to come out as a heel with his real-life girlfriend Anna Jay A.S., who he briefly mentioned during his first promo as a heel.

"I just thought this was very quick, and it looked kind of amateurish. I know it's storyline progression, but there was nothing there to hook me to invest in or want to see more. Bro, he should be like you said, the Hollywood [moniker].... He already had his shirt open all the way, you know, wear some chains, wear some stunner shades. You know, come out with your girl [Anna Jay] dressed to the, you know, hot catsuit with a fur whatever, you know what I'm saying? I mean, he just looks like just a normal f**king guy," Konnan said.

Jungle Boy currently dresses in a Hollywood, stylish get-up, and having his girlfriend dressed up in a matching manner would do the trick, according to Konnan.

Anna Jay A.S. is still affiliated with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the faction has been on shaky ground as of late with the current Chris Jericho and Don Callis situation.

Anna Jay A.S. is still affiliated with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the faction has been on shaky ground as of late with the current Chris Jericho and Don Callis situation.