"I can’t stand these guys" - WWE legend Jake Roberts blasts out-of-shape wrestlers (Exclusive)

Most young wrestlers dream of one day making it big in WWE, AEW, or any other major promotion. The legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts has shared some advice with the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow.

Roberts has basically done it all when it comes to the wild world of professional wrestling. His vast amount of experience, coupled with his desire to help the next generation of stars, has made The Snake one of the most respected individuals in the business today.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the WWE Hall of Famer shared some pearls of wisdom for young athletes trying to break their way into the wrestling industry:

“Find a good school. But first of all, get yourself in shape. I can’t stand these guys that say they want to wrestle and they’re in horrible shape. Give me a break. You don’t do that. So, get yourself in prime shape – better than you’ve ever been before – then find a school. Find a school that’s got somebody that’s been there and done that. Make sure your teacher has accomplished a lot.” [From 04:28 to 05:06]

Check out the entire interview below:

Roberts specifically mentioned The Dudley Boys' Team 3D Academy and Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory as two of the best wrestling schools.

WWE legend Jake Roberts says he suffered almost 100 concussions

During Jake Roberts' prime, the landscape of the wrestling industry was very different from what it is today. An intense road schedule often meant that health sometimes took a backseat to performance in terms of priorities.

On a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he had suffered close to 100 concussions throughout his 30-year career:

“I mean, I went and did the test and stuff. We figured out that I had at least three concussions a year. Now that’s bad. That’s real bad considering that I wrestled for 30 years. That’s 90 concussions. So what’s my brain look like?" [H/T RSN]

Thankfully, the industry today is a lot more conscious of the dangers of concussions.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing SK to get these exclusive interviews

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?