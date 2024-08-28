“I was cheated” - MJF airs frustration after losing his title at AEW All In 2024

MJF failed to retain his AEW "American" Championship this past Sunday at All In 2024. The Wolf of Wrestling recently voiced his frustrations with the outcome of the title match at Wembley Stadium.

MJF faced off against Will Ospreay for the American Title (formerly the AEW International Championship) at All In in a re-match of their near hour-long battle over the belt last month on the 250th episode of Dynamite. The intense bout saw Friedman dethrone The Aerial Assassin for the championship courtesy of a knock-out blow with his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The Salt of the Earth, unfortunately, faced a major setback ahead of his Wembley bout against Ospreay, claiming that his trusty ring had been stolen in London. At one point during the match itself, Friedman tried to illegally batter the English star with brass knuckles after hitting him with a low blow when the referee was down and out.

However, he would be stopped and struck down by a masked figure. The individual in question revealed himself to be a returning Daniel Garcia, whom MJF had brutalized, resulting in the star needing to be hospitalized earlier this year.

The distraction caused by The Red Death allowed Ospreay to take down Friedman, whom he finally planted with a Tiger Driver and pinned to become the AEW International Champion once again.

While fans may have been elated by the result, MJF himself voiced his outrage on the matter on Busted Open Radio, claiming to have been cheated by Garcia and Ospreay. He also seemingly confirmed that he would address his loss on this week's Dynamite.

"I am in a lot of pain right now," said MJF. "I am very angry right now... I want to make something very clear. I was cheated, not just by Will Ospreay, but by Daniel Garcia. You want to talk about follow-up? I'm going to give you follow-up on Dynamite."

MJF also sent an ominous message to Garcia, adding:

"I've got a lot to get off my chest," said MJF. "Daniel Garcia, if you can hear the sound of my voice, understand it will be the last thing you ever hear." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

MJF and Daniel Garcia's history in AEW

MJF and Daniel Garcia are held by many to be two of the most promising budding stars of AEW. The former AEW World Champion retained his belt against the latter on Dynamite in November last year in a memorable singles match. After returning at AEW Double or Nothing this year, Friedman seemingly established himself as an ally to Garcia, albeit one he evidently wanted to share a competitive rivalry with.

However, after the former ROH Pure Champion refused to use MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring during his failed attempt at dethroning Will Ospreay for the International Title on Dynamite: Beach Break 2024, Friedman shockingly turned on Garcia, busting him open and piledriving him from the second rope, incapacitating him for months.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Garcia and MJF will face off this week on AEW Dynamite.

