"I couldn’t breathe" - Released WWE Superstar says he nearly died in his return match against Chris Jericho

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho's recent opponent, Colt Cabana, was apparently in bad shape during their match on AEW Dynamite.

Months after CM Punk's infamous meltdown at the All Out media scrum, Colt Cabana made a reappearance in AEW on the 2nd November episode of Dynamite.

Answering Chris Jericho's open challenge for the ROH World Championship, Cabana put up an impressive albeit unsuccessful attempt to dethrone the Ocho.

While the match was praised by many, the 42-year-old himself revealed that he was not in his best form during the bout. He stated the following in a recent episode of his Art of Wrestling podcast.

"I could not move. And as I made my way back to the trainer’s room asking for electrolytes and the trainer being like, ‘We’re not sure what’s going on.’ And me just saying, ‘I gotta get this stuff off of me, I feel so compacted.’ And I ripped my singlet off and it still didn’t feel like enough. And I couldn’t breathe, I felt lightheaded, and I had a headache and my head was pounding.” [H/T: SeScoops]

Colt Cabana did not appear on TV after the match. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan has any long-term plans with him in the future.

A former WWE Superstar believes CM Punk is obsessed with Colt Cabana

John Morrison believes that CM Punk is still resentful of Colt Cabana, despite The Second City Saint's strong denials to the contrary.

The former WWE Superstar shared his perspective on the subject during an appearance on the Bootleg Universe podcast.

"He’s upset and he just kind of reverts to like ‘I’m going to blow the whistle on MJF, on everybody I don’t like on this roster, like screw Colt Cabana.’ He’s obsessed with Colt Cabana. But like ‘screw everybody, like everything’s bothering me, I’m going to air it right now and call everyone on their cr*p.’”

CM Punk is yet to recover from the injury he sustained at Full Gear fully. Only time will tell if he will respond to these comments someday.

