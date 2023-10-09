"I'd be afraid" - WWE legend on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) debut match in AEW

Adam Copeland made his big splash on AEW WrestleDream 23 by getting himself involved right into the Christian Cage/Sting feud. At the post-WrestleDream scrum, Tony Khan announced that Copeland's first match would be against Luchasaurus at the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Title Tuesday.

And with that announcement, the legendary Jim Cornette has spoken out about what he thinks about the match with Luchasaurus on his podcast, Official Jim Cornette.

He said:

"Edge is gonna get his dentistry degree. get a good match out of the f**king lizard. without getting dropped on your head in some fashion. the big f**king bastard. he is okay with the job guys and he's great backup for Christian. But on his own in a competitive match, I'd be afraid - I'd treat Edge like a Faberge egg. it is going to be a hard match." (20:10 -220:37)

Booker T is not mad at Adam Copeland for going to AEW

Adam Copeland's move to AEW has had the wrestling fraternity talking, and Booker T has supported his WWE colleague's move to the Jacksonville-based company.

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he understood how the business is.

"Personally, I'm not mad at him because I understand how this business is... You want to finish it the way you do, and being able to finish it with Christian [Cage]... I was reading somewhere that it was his dream to be able to finish his career with Christian, the way he started it. I get it, man." [h/t WrestlingInc]

Booker T is one of the first wrestling icons to have spoken about Copeland's move to AEW, but the vibe about the move has been a positive one overall. The Rated-R Superstar was with WWE for more than two decades and was on the shelf for a period of nine years because of an injury. When he returned to the ring back in 2020, his popularity had not diminished.

