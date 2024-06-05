“I’d grab your throat” - Ex-WWE star warns MJF ahead of his Dynamite return; takes shot at AEW management

A former WWE Superstar threatened MJF ahead of this week's Dynamite, taking a shot at AEW. The name being discussed is Lance Archer, who worked with WWE between 2009 and 2010.

The Murderhawk Monster has been AEW's powerhouse since debuting in 2020. Despite his huge stature, the star initially didn't get the push he deserved. He is currently aligned with the Righteous by The Young Bucks as they put a bounty on Bryan Danielson's head ahead of Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

Meanwhile, Maxwell returned to the squared circle on Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View after nearly six months of absence. He confronted and attacked Adam Cole and announced that he would be staying in AEW upon re-signing.

The former AEW World Champion is scheduled to appear in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. To promote the show, he tweeted, 'Grab Your Popcorn.' Responding to this, Lance Archer sent a chilling message to the Salt of the Earth, threatening to grab his throat instead. He also claimed that AEW kept MJF away from him.

"I’d grab your throat. But you and THEY won’t let me near ya! I guess that would be POPcord as I snap your neck," Lance shared.

WWE Veteran compares MJF to Randy Orton

Randy Orton is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the industry. He has been working in WWE for decades and is highly acclaimed by fans.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff noted that the former AEW World Champion could get near Randy's level.

"[Orton's] just got more experience," Bischoff said. "I don't think he's learned how to sync up his body language with his dialogue. It's too much. He'll get there. It's reps. It's experience. It's feeling reactions...I don't think there's anyone better than Randy Orton the last 30 years but MJF will get there."

It will be interesting to see if Lance Archer attacks the Wolf of Wrestling this Wednesday Night.

