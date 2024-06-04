"I don't think there's anyone better" - Eric Bischoff compares former AEW World Champion to Randy Orton

Randy Orton returned to WWE last November after being out of action for almost 18 months due to a back injury. The Viper is currently enjoying his run as a veteran and many consider him as a locker room leader. However, during the early days of his career, Orton was considered a prodigy, and industry veteran Eric Bischoff recently compared him to the most acclaimed of AEW's Four Pillars: MJF.

Like Orton, All Elite star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has also been called a prodigy. Last year, the 28-year-old set the record for the longest-ever AEW World Championship reign at 406 days before losing the title to Samoan Joe at Worlds End pay-per-view. After months of absence, The Salt of the Earth returned at Double or Nothing, and is now set to appear on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Eric Bischoff has shown himself to be a fan of MJF, and he discussed the young star's potential during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer compared Friedman to Randy Orton:

"[Orton's] just got more experience," Bischoff said. "I don't think he's learned how to sync up his body language with his dialogue. It's too much. He'll get there. It's reps. It's experience. It's feeling reactions...I don't think there's anyone better than Randy Orton the last 30 years but MJF will get there."

Despite being a fan of MJF, Bischoff lamented that The Salt of the Earth re-signed with AEW instead of jumping to WWE:

"I would've directed him towards WWE...[so] he can learn from people who are so much more experienced than him," Bischoff said. "He's better than everybody else already, and there's no emphasis on it...He'll get there eventually." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former AEW World Champion praises Randy Orton

MJF is seemingly signed with All Elite Wrestling for the long haul, as he recently debuted a new tattoo featuring the company's logo. However, Friedman has praised several WWE names in the past, and he's not the only former AEW World Champion to do so.

Kenny Omega has also been complimentary of WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns and even Triple H. The Cleaner recently addressed Bully Ray's desire to see him work with Randy Orton and praised The Viper's knowledge and experience:

"I learn something almost every day I’m at a venue. Even the tiniest of details can make a difference. There’s no doubt in my mind that with someone as unique and successful as Orton, I’d have plenty to learn, absorb, and apply. Tis facts," Omega tweeted.

Both MJF and Omega are staples of AEW's main event scene, although the latter is currently recovering from surgery. However, in the crazy world of pro wrestling, there's no telling what the future might hold.

