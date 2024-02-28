Is 20-time champion the current locker room leader in WWE? Exploring what The Undertaker doesn't know

The Undertaker is known to be one of the most menacing characters in not just WWE but in the history of wrestling. However, he was also known to be a locker room leader during his time in the company. Gaining such a role requires years of hard work and respect from peers. Interestingly, it looks like The Phenom wasn't aware of the current locker room leader.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker claimed that he thinks the current WWE climate has a designated locker room general. He explained that the entire culture has changed a lot and thinks everybody is self-policed, and he couldn't view anyone willing to assemble the roster and "cuss them." However, the company may have already named Randy Orton the locker room leader.

The title of Randy Orton's episode of Biography: Legends posted by WWE saw the company call him the locker room leader. The preview saw The Viper talk about how he now wanted to give back to the business by helping the younger and newer stars, how he was helped by Ric Flair, Triple H, Taker, and more.

The preview also featured stars like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins talking about how Randy helped the younger stars. The American Nightmare and The Miz even called Orton the locker room leader.

With this in mind, it's possible that The Undertaker may not be aware that several stars in the company have already considered Randy Orton as a locker room leader. It could be said that The Deadman wasn't aware of this as they lead the locker room differently, but The Viper has the knowledge, accomplishments, and experience to take on the backstage role.

How did former WWE Champion describe Randy Orton's leadership in the locker room?

The Deadman and The Viper have a long history with each other

As mentioned above, several stars praised Randy Orton for his role as a superstar but also as a locker room leader. Interestingly, it seems like he doesn't outright acknowledge his backstage role.

While talking with James Williams, Kevin Owens noted that he enjoys having Randy Orton in the locker room, and the latter's presence is a positive. The Prizefighter shared that Randy is good for morale and a natural leader of men.

How did The Undertaker become the locker room leader in WWE?

Jim Cornette noted that The Undertaker gained respect from his peers as he was a money drawer, a leader in the ring, and the face of the promotion. Also, The Undertaker was known to be a professional backstage.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Randy Orton became the locker room leader when The Deadman was still a part of the promotion, although both may still not have acknowledged it.

Share your views on Randy Orton being the current locker room leader in the comments section below.