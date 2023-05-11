Remembering the time Evolution turned on Randy Orton: All you need to know about the most shocking betrayal in WWE history

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made history when he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 24. He defeated Chris Benoit for the prestigious title at SummerSlam on August 15, 2004. The next night on RAW, however, the superstar witnessed a shocking turn of events.

Randy Orton’s association with Evolution abruptly came to an end after he was booted out of the group by Triple H. The Game turned on his protégé by having Batista deliver an electric chair on him. HHH followed with a vicious assault that left Orton in a pool of his own blood.

Randy Orton’s beatdown at the hands of Evolution led to a face turn for the RAW Superstar. Orton spent the next several weeks trying to outsmart Triple H and his group. However, he ended up dropping the title to The Game at the 2004 WWE Unforgiven pay-per-view event.

fye clips @fyeclip EVOLUTION TURNS ON RANDY ORTON (2004) EVOLUTION TURNS ON RANDY ORTON (2004) https://t.co/FU7mANnkcJ

There are multiple theories as to why WWE took the title off of Orton at the September 12, 2004, event. Orton wasn’t the babyface Vince McMahon had wanted him to be. It was also said that his crowning moment came before he was ready to take the reins and run with it.

Orton spent the following months feuding with Triple H over the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was moved to WWE SmackDown as part of the 2005 draft. His move to the blue brand kicked off the “Legend Killer” run.

Randy Orton’s ouster from Evolution was the first sign towards the group’s implosion

WWE’s Apex Predator was part of multiple groups throughout his illustrious run with the company.

Orton’s association with Evolution, however, stands out in multiple. The stable gave Orton the kick he needed to emerge as a singles star.

Moreover, Orton’s ouster from Evolution ultimately led Batista to slowly come out of the shadows and dethrone Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dave’s run at the top allegedly rubbed the WWE locker room the wrong way, leading to a physical confrontation with Booker T.

It remains to be seen if WWE will be able to replicate the Ruthless Aggression Era group in the future.

