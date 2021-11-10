Randy Orton: Legend Killer to bonafide legend

Randy Orton has cemented his legacy as one of WWE's greatest ever superstars. His journey has been remarkable. As a 3rd generation superstar, Orton had the potential from the very beginning. He developed from a rising star in Evolution into the cocky Legend Killer, the Apex Predator and ultimately the legend and locker room leader we know today.

Despite all of his accolades, it can be argued that Orton has coasted at times. Whether it was his natural ability, WWE management's protection of him or his family's legacy that made him complacent, there was always a nagging suspicion that Orton could have had an even greater career.

The last couple of years have been a career renaissance for the WWE Superstar. Orton has finally gotten recognition from peers, fans and critics alike for being one of the greatest wrestlers of this era. He is operating at a career-best level right now, putting on great matches, compelling promos and becoming the standard to which all WWE Superstars test themselves against.

Mastering His Character

Edge vs. Randy Orton was the most critically acclaimed storyline of 2020 due to the Apex Predator’s outstanding character work. Orton has always been a better heel than face. Feuding with the Rated-R Superstar brought his sadistic side to another level. By cutting tremendous promo after tremendous promo to the roar of the audience he justified his character’s motivations in a way that was logical.

All the best villains believe they are the hero in their own story. Whether it was delivering a sickening con-chair-to to Edge or RKO-ing Beth Phoenix. His actions as a heel always leave the audience in shock.

Previous criticisms of Orton that he is monotonous on the mic have been proven false. When motivated and given a great story to sink into, Randy is one of the best promo men around.

Randy Orton carried WWE through the pandemic with great rivalries against Edge and Drew McIntyre

A 5-Tool Wrestler

“Randy Orton is the coal that would be squeezed into the next diamond.” words echoed by Triple H in 2003 have proven to be prophetic. Randy Orton has come into his own not only as a wrestler, but as a performer who has mastered every aspect of the business.

Looks? Even at 40 years old, Randy still has one of the best physiques in the business. Not to mention, one of the most handsome faces. These qualities cannot be underestimated. If the ladies find you attractive and will put down money to see you on their TV screens, you can be sure that WWE is going to keep pushing you.

In-ring ability? At this point in his career, Randy is a master at in-ring psychology. His facials during a match are enough to tell a story, his timing is exceptional and the RKO is one of the most iconic finishers in WWE history.

Presence? Whether it’s the way the Viper stalks his prey in the ring, the effortless swagger in which he executes his moves or just the magnetic charisma when he poses in the corner, Randy has an intangible quality that just draws you in regardless of what he’s doing.

Versatility? Orton can play a badass anti-hero or callous heel. He can tango with a high-flyer like Rey Mysterio or engage in a heavyweight bout with Drew McIntyre. He can easily drop to the mid-card and step back into the world title picture without feeling out of place. Developing chemistry with anyone he is put in the ring with, Randy will always deliver.

Mic Skills? While this could be considered a weakness previously, Randy has definitely come into his own this year. His social media posts have been straight up savage and showcased another side to his personality. Even in the current scripted landscape of the WWE, Randy never feels cringey or lame.

Longevity

Randy Orton has been in the business for two decades. He is now the longest-tenured WWE Superstar on the main roster. Surviving in the WWE for that long is a testament to his staying power. People take him for granted at times and even now he is still considered underrated despite of all his accomplishments.

Orton is the last holdout from the Ruthless Aggression era and many of us grew up with him. Those who have grown up watching wrestling will still remember the former Legend Killer, and with that comes a familiarity with casual wrestling fans. The current wrestlers on the roster cite him as an influence and look up to Orton as a now veteran of the business.

Legacy

It’s about time we acknowledged the greatness of Randy Orton. When all is said and done, he will definitely be a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. It feels like yesterday when Randy was a fresh-faced, young cocky heel trying to make a name for himself by taking out wrestling legends. Now he's giving back as one half of the Raw Tag Team champions with an upstart Riddle. It’s almost poetic then that things have gone full circle for the 3rd generation superstar. In 2021, the Legend Killer has achieved his destiny and became a legend himself.

