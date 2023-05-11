Fact or fiction: Did Batista get into a real life fight with WWE Hall of Famer?

Batista’s WWE run is filled with some of the best feuds of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The Animal has had wins over the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Booker T and The Undertaker to name a few. Speaking of Booker T, he and the Animal didn’t always see eye to eye.

The two superstars once got into a physical altercation behind the scenes. The fight reportedly broke out when the two men were shooting for the WWE SummerSlam 2006 advert. With that being said, there are differing accounts as to who won the fight.

Booker T claimed on numerous occasions that he got the upper hand on his arch rival in their fight. However, Fit Finlay said the Animal was on top of his on-screen rival during their infamous brawl. Finlay also said that Booker T came out with a swollen eye at the end of the fight.

In an interview with WWE, Batista said there was no truth to the claims that he didn't get along with the SmackDown locker room. The former World Heavyweight Champion said they had to sort out the issue one way or the other.

“Some guys say I’ve been running around claiming to be the top-money draw in the company, that I’m carrying the WWE on my back," Batista said. "I never said anything like this, the rumours break my heart. I would never disrespect guys like Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H with comments like these. I am not a p**k!”

The two men have since buried the hatchet.

Batista’s WWE career ended at the hands of his former mentor

Batista’s first singles championship win in WWE came at WrestleMania 21. The Evolution star defeated a bloody and battered Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals on April 3, 2005.

The Animal’s career came full circle after he lost to his mentor in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. The match carried tremendous stakes for Triple H as he would’ve been forced to retire if he lost the match.

Dave bid goodbye to the wrestling world in 2019. He’s currently celebrating the success of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

What is your fondest memory of The Animal?

