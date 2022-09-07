Booker T compares his backstage fight with former WWE World Champion to CM Punk and The Elite's

WWE legend Booker T compared his backstage issue with Batista and how it differs from the problems that the AEW stars have to deal with.

The AEW backstage issue that WWE legend Booker T was referring to came to light this Sunday at the post-All Out press conference when CM Punk launched a tirade against the company's EVPs, The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson), and Hangman Page. Moreover, reports claim Punk's comments resulted in a brawl between the parties.

Booker T discussed the issues in AEW on his Hall of Fame podcast and compared it to the fight he had with Batista in WWE.

The two-time Hall of Famer feels that the AEW situation differs from his altercation with Batista as the friction in All Elite Wrestling seems personal, which wasn't the case with him and Batista.

"People can say what they want to say about Batista and I and the altercation him and I had back in the day. It was a serious altercation, serious as any could ever be. But, there wasn't one day that I didn't think that I couldn't work with Batista," he said.

The Hall of Famer added that he isn't holding any grudge against Batista anymore:

"It was like, we had an altercation, it was a fight, I think I got my respect out of it, I think he realized, 'Hey, man, maybe I shouldn't talk to Booker T a certain way,' it was water under the bridge. But it wasn't like, to this day I'm holding animosity to him because him and I had an altercation. That's where it's different with something like [in AEW] it's like a personal thing," noted Booker T. [56:42 to 57:32]

Booker T feels that the AEW stars involved in the altercation may find it hard to get past the predicament that they are in because of the words used in the argument.

Booker T agreed to work with Batista in WWE because he was a professional

In an episode of his show earlier this year, the two-time Hall of Famer said he wasn't keen on working with The Animal after their altercation.

However, Booker T decided to work with Batista because he was a professional, and getting in the ring with the former world champion helped their relationship.

According to Booker, he and Batista worked "in the ring a whole lot better" and "smoother." He also stated that there was respect between the two of them after they got in the ring after the altercation.

