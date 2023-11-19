The Undertaker on being WWE's Locker Room leader: "There are a few people I had to pull aside" (Exclusive)

WWE has had some absolute leaders on its roster, but none of them were probably as influential as The Undertaker. The Deadman recently revealed whether he had to discipline talents back in the day and how the rest of the roster viewed him.

The Undertaker is one of the most admired names in wrestling history who commanded the respect of every talent in the locker room. Various wrestlers and The Phenom himself have confirmed how he led by example and helped other wrestlers in WWE.

However, did The Undertaker ever have to pull someone aside and have a rather brutally honest chat with them? He certainly did. During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, 'Taker revealed that while he tried to get some talents back on track, the situation never got physical unless it was an incident that happened at a nightclub.

The Hall of Famer explained:

"Yeah, there are a few people I had to pull aside on occasions through the years. Didn't have to slap them around or anything. Yeah, not like the old days. There were a couple of occasions where, in the nightlife aspect, things got a little more physical." [From 04:21 to 04:45]

The Undertaker delved deeper into his unofficial backstage role and how he spoke to talents who might have rubbed someone the wrong way.

'Taker, who considered himself an alpha, noted it was possible to have an intimidating personality but still be a nice person:

"In a business sense, it's usually pulling somebody aside and saying, 'Hey, you're doing this, this, and this, and you know, it's your choice, but let me tell you, you're getting a little bit of heat and you might want to change. This is how I always looked at it. You can be an alpha, but you can still be a nice guy. I think the boys appreciated that, and I think the office appreciated having somebody in that grey area that could hold it all together." [From 04:46 to 05:23]

The Undertaker on enjoying a unique backstage position in WWE

Mark Calaway honestly pointed towards his close friendship with Vince McMahon, which has been built on several years of working together and gaining a lot of success in the process.

When The Undertaker was still an active talent, he was essentially the link between the "office" and the locker room. Historically, in wrestling, there has been a distinction between "the boys" behind the scenes and the management. The WWE Hall of Famer had the respect of both sides, which assisted him in his main goal: protecting the wrestling business.

He said:

"I was kind of positioned there where obviously the office trusted me, and the boys trusted me. The boys knew I had a great relationship, but they also trusted me. They knew I was one of the boys first and foremost. But they also knew I was going to protect the business and do what was right for the business. And I think they appreciated the fact that I could do both." [From 03:46 to 04:19]

