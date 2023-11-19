"With him passing, it needs to stay between us" - The Undertaker on what he whispered to Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has opened up about what he told Bray Wyatt when they met on RAW is XXX earlier this year and has admitted that their exchange will stay between the two.

The 30th anniversary episode of RAW in January had several highlight-reel worthy moments, including The Undertaker seemingly passing the torch to Wyatt.

The former Universal Champion, unfortunately, passed away in August, and while fans are sad they couldn't see more of the wrestling genius, many are glad Wyatt got The Undertaker's acknowledgment on live TV.

However, the WWE Universe still wonders what The Deadman told The Eater of Worlds. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Undertaker commented on the segment and politely refused to reveal what he said as a sign of respect to Bray Wyatt:

"No (on if he could reveal what he told Bray Wyatt). That was between Bray and I. It was a moment that we exchanged, and now, with him passing, it needs to stay between us." [From 00:40 to 00:56]

The Undertaker opens up about his relationship with Bray Wyatt

In addition to facing each other inside the squared circle, The Undertaker has followed Bray Wyatt's career from the outside and has always been impressed by the former WWE Champion's ability to be a unique performer.

Undertaker recalled that while he might not have interacted with Wyatt often outside the ring, he kept track of the superstar's rise in WWE.

The Deadman considered Wyatt to be among those wrestlers who were unafraid of going against the trends and pushing creative boundaries.

"I really kept an eye on everything that he did. (I) didn't necessarily talk to him all the time but always kept an eye on him and what he was doing," the WWE Hall of Famer continued, "I was always impressed with Bray because he is one of those rare people who wasn't afraid to think outside of the box. Try something new." [From 00:57 to 01:21]

