WWE icon The Undertaker offers to train McMahon family member (Exclusive)

WWE legend The Undertaker recently received the inaugural Bill Apter Legacy Award, presented by Sportskeeda. In an exclusive interview, the 2022 Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Shane McMahon's son Declan hinting that he might become a wrestler.

While Declan McMahon currently plays college football for the Indiana Hoosiers, he has made no secret of his desire to join WWE. The 19-year-old even expressed an interest in possibly facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Undertaker jokingly encouraged Declan McMahon to ignore his father's wrestling advice. Instead, he would rather help the youngster himself:

"Declan, come find me," The Undertaker said. "Don't let your dad train you. Come find me and I'll train you right [laughs]. I tell you what, I do know this from knowing the McMahons, if it's in his heart and it's in his mind and if he's got any of his dad's genes or his grandfather's [Vince McMahon's] genes, if he wants to make it in this industry, he will do well." [7:34 – 8:00]

The Undertaker is good friends with Shane McMahon in real life. In 2016, the two faced each other in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32. Declan McMahon participated in his father's entrance before watching the bout from the front row.

What did Declan McMahon say about joining WWE?

According to Declan McMahon, he has all the attributes to become the latest member of his family to succeed in WWE. Another family member, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's daughter, Aurora, is also keen on joining the industry.

In a recent Developmentally Speaking interview, Declan McMahon claimed he would be more successful than Aurora and the other aspiring wrestlers in his family:

"We have such a great family, and you know, we are all so supportive of each other. So, I think really any of us would want to do it. I know Aurora, Paul's daughter, Triple H's oldest daughter, has always talked about wanting to do it and having my dad and my grandpa's ego, you know, I think I'd be the best. So, you know!"

