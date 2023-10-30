McMahon family member teases joining WWE, says he will be better than Triple H's daughter: "The rightful heir, the one who looks like Vince"

They might still be young, but the fourth-generation McMahons are already eyeing a future WWE career. Shane McMahon's son, Declan, admitted he is the most likely member to pursue wrestling during a recent interview.

Declan is just 19 but has already earned praise for his physique and overall charisma, with many even comparing him to his grandfather, Vince McMahon. Shane McMahon's son has all the tools to join the family business, and he, too, feels there is a storyline waiting to unfold on television.

Declan recently appeared on the Developmentally Speaking podcast and explained how he could potentially kick off a career in pro wrestling:

"Umm, probably me. I mean, the story is already written. The rightful heir, the good-looking, the one who looks like Vince, right? So, I think in the sense that you can play off the WrestleMania 20, right, you can play that off and just show the generation McMahon has arrived. So, I think in that sense, I would." [5:48 - 6:10]

The Indiana Hoosiers Running Back was grateful to have been born into a great family where everyone supported each other.

Declan McMahon even mentioned Triple H's daughter Aurora and noted that his cousin also expressed her desire to follow in their family's footsteps and become a WWE Superstar. Declan, who claimed to have the ego of Vince and Shane McMahon, declared that he would be better than anyone else in his family if he wrestled.

"We have such a great family, and you know, we are all so supportive of each other. So, I think really any of us would want to do it. I know Aurora, Paul's daughter, Triple H's oldest daughter, has always talked about wanting to do it and having my Dad and my Grandpa's ego, you know, I think I'd be the best. So, you know!" [6:11 - 6:40]

Shane McMahon's son would definitely consider giving WWE a try

Declan McMahon definitely seems destined to compete in WWE by the way he conducts himself at just 19 years old. The young McMahon himself knows that he might have all the skills needed in a pro wrestler, but he has also been lucky enough to see the inner workings of the business from a young age.

The 19-year-old said that putting together a WWE event is like offering a move, and there is a lot of effort that goes into the entire operation.

Declan, though, won't shy away from joining his father and grandfather in having professional wrestling on his resume.

"I think I would definitely consider giving wrestling a try, but, you know, in being around the business, not everybody gets to see what goes on behind the scenes, and in playing Football and watching what goes on behind the scenes in WWE, you get to see how it becomes almost like you're writing a story like you're projecting a movie." [4:55 - 5:12]

