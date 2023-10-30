Shane McMahon's son comments on possibly dethroning Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is on a title run for the ages, and it would certainly be a swerve if Shane McMahon's son took the belt off the Tribal Chief. During a recent interview, Declan McMahon showered praise on Roman Reigns and boldly stated that if the story demands it, he would love to be the undisputed world champion!

Declan McMahon is currently 19 years old and making waves as the Running Back for the Indiana Hoosiers football team, and like a true McMahon, he didn't rule out entering the pro wrestling business after finishing college.

He appeared on Developmentally Speaking and was asked about the prospects of ending one of the longest world championship reigns in pro wrestling.

"If the storyline had it, I wouldn't really mind me as undisputed champion. So, that wouldn't be too bad," said Declan. [7:38 - 7:44]

He prefaced his desire to be world champion in WWE with applause for Roman Reigns and revealed that he'd spoken to the Samoan star.

Declan has been to many WWE shows and has interacted with Roman Reigns, especially noting how great the SmackDown star is in real life. The young McMahon commended WWE's creative team for turning Reigns' career around in 2019 and beginning a run that will be remembered forever in history.

"I've talked to Mr. Reigns a lot. He is such a great guy, but what he is doing right now is incredible. He is really helping out the business, not only just in the United States, but all over the world, right? And just the storyline with The Bloodline and Samoa, how it has evolved from something that happened in 2019 and stemmed through COVID and has been going on for so long. It's just really been incredible. They have done a phenomenal job with him. It shows it doesn't always work the first time." [6:43 - 7:20]

"There is a lot of trial and error" – Shane McMahon's son on Roman Reigns' rise in WWE

These days, there aren't many talents that can touch Roman Reigns' power and drawing capacity. However, when Reigns initially branched out as a singles star, the WWE Universe outright rejected him and the company's attempts to push him.

Declan McMahon noted that Reigns' story was a reminder that all is not lost in the wrestling industry.

Declan considered Roman to be among the "all-time elite" and added that he was very pleased to see the former Shield member's success:

"There is a lot of trial and error. Roman Reigns, when he first won the belt, people hated him! Like they would boo him out of the building. But now, he has really ascended into one of the all-time elite, and I'm very, very happy with what they have done with him." [7:21 - 7:39]

