Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter starts in-ring training

WWE EVP Triple H and CBO Stephanie McMahon's daughter has started her in-ring training.

Stephanie and The Game welcomed their first child, Aurora Rose, in 2006. Stephanie McMahon revealed that the 15-year-old did not want her parents' job. Instead, she declared early on that she wanted to follow in her grandfather and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's footsteps.

Stephanie said that Aurora aspires to be the boss, and her youngest daughter, aged 11, has also started taking an interest in the pro wrestling business. However, she asserted that the 11-year-old is entirely focused on developing personality.

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13, and 11", noted Stephanie McMahon. "Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."

If Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's daughters continue down the same road, they will account for introducing the fourth generation of McMahons into the business. The two are excited to see what their daughters do in the future, both in WWE and elsewhere.

Update on WWE legend Triple H's health following a cardiac event

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon 🙏❤️ I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

Triple H was recently hospitalized after suffering from an unfortunate cardiac event. Stephanie McMahon did not go into too many details but confirmed while speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that her husband is now 'doing great.'

"I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event. Good news," wrote McCarthy.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event.

Good news 🙌



Good news 🙌 I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event.Good news 🙌

The Game had also shared an update on his social media account, saying that he was recovering well before he thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

