Stephanie McMahon shares update on Triple H's health following cardiac event 

Stephanie McMahon recently provided an update on Triple H's health following his cardiac event in September.

It has been a while since WWE EVP Triple H underwent a heart procedure, and wishes poured in from all corners of the wrestling world as soon as the news came out. Until McMahon's comment, there hadn't been a clear update in recent weeks.

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H's wife, shared an update on his health while speaking with Alex McCarthy. Based on her comment, it seems like the WWE Hall of Famer's recovery is going well.

"I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event. Good news," wrote McCarthy.

Triple H has been a mainstay on WWE TV for over 25 years now

Triple H made his WWE debut way back in 1995, following a short-lived run in WCW. He quickly became a hot act and went on to secure a spot as a major heel on TV. Triple H is a 14-time world champion, and he has headlined multiple WrestleMania events, but he has transitioned into the next phase of his career.

For a long time now, Triple H has been working extensively in a backstage role as the head of NXT. He is often called the father of the former black-and-gold brand. But due to this cardiac event, he has been taking some time off to recover, and Shawn Michaels has been filling in for him.

After Triple H underwent a successful medical procedure in September, he later thanked his fans for their wishes, via his Twitter handle.

"I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people," wrote Triple H. "I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon."

Triple H was recently spotted checking out construction work on WWE's new headquarters. It's unclear how long his absence from his official role will continue, but based on McMahon's comment, the WWE Hall of Famer is doing well.

Sportskeeda will provide you with more updates in regards to Triple H's well-being as they become available.

