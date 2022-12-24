"I'd try to punch him in the face" – Major AEW star vows to beat 4-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson will apparently have a tough challenge ahead of him in case he wants to go up against the AEW All-Atlantic Champion orange Cassidy.

While the American Dragon doesn't hold any titles in AEW, his in-ring skills have been well established since his time in WWE. Danielson joined Tony Khan's roster in 2021, receiving a hyped welcome. He went on to face some of the best talent on the roster, including wrestlers like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

However, Orange Cassidy seemed unbothered when the topic of facing Danielson came up during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. When asked about how he would defeat the American Dragon, the All-Atlantic Champion had a simple response.

"I'd try to punch him in the face, and then pin his shoulders down to the mat for 3 seconds." When asked about Bryan Danielson's strengths and weaknesses, Cassidy replied, "I don't know." (2:15 - 2:34)

The AEW star had previously commented on his in-ring talent

Due to his gimmick and the nature of his booking, Orange Cassidy rarely gets to show off his proficient in-ring skills in AEW. This has led to significant criticism of him from fans.

In response to these criticisms, Cassidy had previously explained how he worked in an interview with “Absolute Geek” at San Diego Comic-Con.

"Every now and then, I just show everybody or remind everybody what I can do and when I feel like it. I think I’m the only person in wrestling that’s had like 16 breakout matches," said Cassidy. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

He also spoke about the rare chances where he put up his talent on display, taking the example of him fighting Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

"I just wanted to remind everybody who Orange Cassidy was, and I think it allowed me to do that. I would have loved to win, but he’s pretty good,” he added.

Given Cassidy's prodigious skills, he seems ready to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title for a long time. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the coming months.

