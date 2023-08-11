"I’d watch it again" – WWE Legend claims he liked Barbie more than his wife

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks, recently surpassing $1 Billion at the worldwide box-office to become the second-highest grossing movie of the year. But which WWE Hall of Famer has admitted to liking the film more than his wife?

The answer is Rob Van Dam, who recently made his AEW debut against Jack Perry in a losing effort on the August 9th edition of Dynamite. RVD was attempting to restore honor to the FTW Championship, but sadly for the 'Whole F'N Show,' he was beaten by the better man.

Speaking on his '1 Of A Kind' podcast, Rob Van Dam was asked about some current events outside of wrestling, including whether or not he had seen Barbie in cinemas yet. Not only has he seen it, but he admitted that he would watch it again later this year.

"It’s going to be in September because Katie’s got a match in Los Angeles and we have this whole thing planned around it. I’d watch it again. She was telling a friend about it last night, she was telling Diamante and Kiera [Hogan], she told them that I liked the movie better than she did." [H/T Fightful]

Van Dam's love for the movie wasn't just because he enjoyed story, but that he understood the struggle the crew of the film went through in order to get it made. Plus, he's a fan of Margot Robbie.

"I just appreciated [it], cause I know what they did with the writing of it. I understood how they were making the story of this toy into a screenplay, and I thought they did a great job of capitalizing and really elaborating on everything they could do to make the actual movie/story kind of match the whole history of Barbie’s story."

Van Dam added:

"Not that I’m an expert on it, but I did see a documentary on it, and I understand some of the pressures that the Barbie makers had because of the image, and mom’s being concerned about their daughters living up to this image set by Barbie. I understood what they were doing behind the dialogue, and I really liked it for that. Plus, I like Margot Robbie." [H/T Fightful]

Barbie herself has admitted to having some favorites in WWE

Despite portraying the most famous fashion doll in history, Margot Robbie as a person seems to be the complete opposite type of person you would expect to play Barbie in a movie.

She has gone on record in saying that she loves heavy metal bands like Slipknot and Bullet For My Valentine, enjoys action and fight scenes in movies, and in a interview with WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, revealed that she grew up watching wrestling.

Robbie cited that her favorites growing up were The Undertaker and John Cena, the latter of which actually starred in the 2023 movie as a mermaid version of Ken, as well as the 2021 movie, The Suicide Squad. The actress also told Belair that if there was someone like The EST in WWE when she was growing up, it would have completely changed her outlook on what women can do on TV.

