Did Margot Robbie have a crush on a 58-year-old WWE legend? Know little-known details of her fandom

Margot Robbie has captured multiple admiration from people worldwide due to her charm and acting skills, but an interesting WWE star has caught her eye. While most fans fear The Undertaker, the Australian actress has a different perspective.

In an interview with Bianca Belair to promote Suicide Squad (2021), Margot Robbie revealed that growing up, she looked up to The Undertaker and John Cena. The actress also expressed that she would have also loved to see the likes of Bianca growing up in WWE.

"I really have an issue with this misconception that women aren't excited by or don't like action or fight scenes or anything," Robbie said. "I mean, I watched WWE growing up and my favorite was The Undertaker and John Cena, by the way, so it was crazy working with him. But imagine if I had grown up watching you [Bianca Belair] on screen. Imagine what I would have thought I was capable of doing had I grown up seeing women do all the things that I loved watching men do."

With this in mind, it should be noted that Margot did not have a crush on Taker but admired his craft. Robbie shared the screen with The Cenation Leader in the aforementioned DC film.

How did WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker react to Margot Robbie's comments?

Margot Robbie and John Cena at Suicide Squad's premiere

The Deadman has captured the hearts of many wrestling fans throughout the years all across the globe. However, the Barbie star's comments are ones that he values a lot.

When the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his thoughts on Margot's comments, he shared that he was flattered and complimented her works. The Undertaker also mentioned how people with different backgrounds find him interesting.

“Obviously, it’s extremely flattering. She’s one of the hottest actresses out there in terms of what she’s putting out in her movies and that whole series. It’s always cool to see people from different genres that are fans. 'Cause sometimes you forget that you’re also a form of entertainment and so people from different genres are fans of things too. I would've never placed that one but I thought it was really cool that she mentioned that,"

Margot Robbie shared the screen with her WWE idol once again

It was already mentioned that Margot Robbie and John Cena had shared the screen in 2021 for Suicide Squad, but the duo met again.

Margot Robbie led 2023's Barbie, playing the titular character. The WWE star had a cameo in the film where he was known as Mermaid Ken, the partner of Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie.

It's interesting to see that even A-list celebrities also admire WWE Superstars. It remains to be seen if the Australian actress is also one of the celebrities appearing in the brand.