"She's one of the hottest actresses"- The Undertaker reacts to news that Hollywood actress is a huge fan

The Undertaker recently reacted to the news that Hollywood actress Margot Robbie was a fan of The Phenom.

In a recent interview, Robbie revealed that she was a fan of The Undertaker growing up. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, The Deadman reacted to it, calling her 'one of the hottest actresses' in terms of her on-screen performances:

“Obviously, it’s extremely flattering. She’s one of the hottest actresses out there in terms of what she’s putting out in her movies and that whole series. It’s always cool to see people from different genres that are fans. 'Cause sometimes you forget that you’re also a form of entertainment and so people from different genres are fans of things too. I would've never placed that one but I thought it was really cool that she mentioned that," The Undertaker said.

When asked if the Australian actress would make a good fit for WWE, he was affirmative that she could hold her own in the squared circle:

“Oh, totally! You can definitely see it. I mean, she would be an awesome character for WWE. She’d hold her own quite well, looks like,” Taker added.

The Undertaker said he would never return to WWE

Further in the interview, The Undertaker revealed that a return to the ring is not going to happen. He stated that he has dedicated more than half of his life to the business and he wouldn't want to cheapen the legacy of his character. He added that he'd hate for people to pay to see him work and be disappointed.

He last wrestled in the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, where he emerged victorious. The match was awarded the WWE Slammy Award for match of the year.

He officially announced his retirement in an emotional speech at Survivor Series pay-per-view last year, 30 years after his debut. It is safe to say that we might not witness the legend in a match in WWE but an appearance from him can certainly never be ruled out.

The Undertaker recently starred in an interactive horror movie on Netflix alongside The New Day titled, 'Escape The Undertaker'. The Prince of Darkness certainly looked thrilled to don his persona once again and we might see him in more movies in the future.

Also Read

Did you watch Escape The Undertaker? Do you think The Undertaker will be involved in some more movies in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Please credit Entertainment Tonight and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Are you interested in seeing more Undertaker movies? Yes No 3 votes so far