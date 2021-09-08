The Undertaker is set to star in a movie alongside The New Day

The Undertaker will star in an interactive horror movie on Netflix alongside all three members of The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods).

The movie is titled, "Escape The Undertaker". It is set to premiere on October 5th. As reported by John Squires of Bloody Disgusting, the film is described as, “The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The Deadman himself sent out a cryptic tweet, seemingly promoting the movie.

"Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side!", The Undertaker tweeted.

The move marks the second film in the ongoing partnership between Netflix and WWE. Their previous release, "The Main Event," premiered in 2020. It starred various WWE superstars such as Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, The Miz, and Commander Azeez.

The Undertaker is rumored to be appearing on the upcoming edition of SmackDown

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden and WWE is already trying to make the card special. The rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins will take place at the event. Brock Lesnar will also be making his return on the blue brand.

Reports suggest that The Phenom could be making his return to make the show extra special. It is still not clear if he will be making a physical appearance on the show or will be appearing via a video package.

He hasn't made an appearance in the squared circle since announcing his retirement at last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest. He is a massive draw and a fan-favorite even at this point in his career. While WWE could try and squeeze one more match out of him, it seems unlikely at this point.

It looks like his appearance could be more about promoting his upcoming movie rather than a wrestling match. But whatever it is, seeing him is always a treat to fans all around the world.

