"This could be the last time" - Edge on his MSG match against Seth Rollins

Edge has called on WWE fans to “blow the roof off” Madison Square Garden when he faces Seth Rollins at the famous arena next week.

It was announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that both superstars will go one-on-one on next week’s episode at MSG. The two men recently faced each other for the first time at WWE SummerSlam, with Edge picking up the victory in a 21-minute clash.

Following the rematch announcement, Edge took to Twitter to state that it could realistically be his final appearance at New York’s MSG venue.

Friday. Smackdown. Edge vs Rollins II. The Garden. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to wrestle in MSG again. Realistically this could be the last time I do. Let’s blow the roof off New York. pic.twitter.com/7phyUwbmJI — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 4, 2021

Madison Square Garden has long been considered the home of WWE. The arena has hosted hundreds of WWE shows over the last 60 years, including 211 events headlined by wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino.

According to Cagematch.net, Edge has competed in 28 matches at MSG throughout his career. His most notable bout in the aforementioned arena took place during the 2008 Royal Rumble event when he retained the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner's latest match at MSG ended in defeat against Randy Orton at a live event in June 2010. Rollins, by contrast, won his most recent match there when he fought Kevin Owens at another live event in December 2019.

What happened between Edge and Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown?

It looked as though the rivalry between Edge and Seth Rollins ended with The Rated-R Superstar’s victory at WWE SummerSlam last month. However, that turned out not to be the case after the latest developments in the storyline on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Rollins used a steel chair to cause a disqualification in his match against long-term rival Cesaro. The former Shield member then lined Cesaro up for a Con-chair-to before Edge appeared with a chair of his own.

With a smile on his face, Rollins quickly scurried out of the ring and walked through the crowd while the WWE Hall of Famer made sure Cesaro was okay.

