"I would die" - Fans react to the possibility of released WWE duo being revealed as The Devil in AEW

Former WWE stars' names were recently brought up for the possibility of them being revealed as The Devil in All Elite Wrestling. The fans believe that it could be an interesting move.

The stars in question are Mace and Mansoor , formerly known as The Maximum Male Models, who were released by the Stamford-based promotion on September 21, 2023. Mace & Mansoor's 90-day no-compete clause expired recently and the duo is free to sign with whichever company they wish.

On Twitter, a fan hoped that just for the comedic factor, The Devil is revealed to be Mace & Mansoor.

"Please just for the LOLs let the devil be Mace & Mansoor"

Fans have reacted to the possibility of the Devil being Mace and Mansoor:

"I would die"

Former WWE star Mansoor believed he was getting fired before joining popular faction

Former WWE star Mansoor believes he was about to get fired from the Stamford-based promotion before forming The Maximum Male Models.

In a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor revealed that he was convinced the company would release him before joining the Maximum Male Models.

"I wasn't doing anything and then the next Saudi show was coming was Elimination Chamber and I wasn't doing anything every week. I was like, God, what's gonna happen? I gotta talk to Vince.' The week before Saudi, I go up to John Cohen, he works in Talent Relations now. I said, 'Hey John, I'm just, you know, curious. Am I on the flight list to go to Saudi Arabia? ' And John looked at me, and he's such a nice guy, and he said, 'Sorry Mansoor, but currently no,'" he said.

The former WWE star further added:

"I put my hand on his shoulder and I said, 'Well John, it was nice knowing ya.' I was convinced that was it for me. I was getting fired. I wasn't the Saudi guy anymore, what the hell was I?" [From 04:51 to 05:27]

