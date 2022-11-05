"I could have died on live television" - Jon Moxley makes a major revelation about his mental state before going into rehab last year

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley gave more insight into how bad his health was prior to his stint in rehab in 2021, stating that he was worried about dying on live TV.

Moxley checked himself into a rehabilitation program in late 2021 due to a growing alcohol problem. He gave up his place in the World Title Eliminator Tournament in the process.

The former WWE Superstar returned to AEW in January 2022 with a new lease on life and has since gone on to have one of the best years of his career so far. One of the highlights was being crowned the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion.

Speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jon Moxley admitted that if he had continued to avoid treatment, it could have been fatal:

"If I had taken another step in the wrong direction, I could have been on the verge of losing my family if I had gone that way. If I had kept going in another direction, I could have died on live television. I could have literally lost everything." (H/T Fightful)

Moxley went into more detail about his fear of dying, stating that his fear of having a seizure in the ring was on his mind every time he stepped through the curtain:

“I was afraid of dying of a seizure in the ring. I had that on my mind every day. It was all (messed) up, and going through an absolute personal hell for a long time that nobody else even knew about. When you’re scared for your actual life, to make the decision to go to rehab and (stuff) was basically – I had to basically assume I’m giving everything away. I was like, OK, I’m either going to live a long, happy life and raise my kid and be a person, or I can wrestle. But I can’t have both." (H/T Fightful)

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022

The current AEW World Champion was in rehab when Full Gear rolled around in 2021, but as the old saying goes, "a lot can change in twelve months." One year on from last year's show, Jon Moxley will be in the main event of Full Gear 2022.

Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF at the annual event on November 19th. This will be only the second time the two men will have competed against each other in singles competition.

The first time they faced each other was in the main event of All Out 2020 when Jon Moxley defeated MJF. At the time, it was the first time the "Salt of the Earth" had lost a one-on-one contest in AEW.

