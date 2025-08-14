"I Do Wish Him All the Best" - Retired WWE Official's Message for AEW Star Dax Harwood (Exclusive)

AEW star Dax Harwood recently found himself in the news, but it wasn't for any of his in-ring achievements, though. The 41-year-old made the headlines after his tweet on X/Twitter went viral, in which he was seen using unpleasant words to convey his emotions.

Ad

The AEW star was responding to retired WWE official Jimmy Korderas' tweet. The 63-year-old had shared his thoughts on the Jacksonville-based promotion and its co-founder, Tony Khan. However, his views weren't taken kindly by the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Korderas was recently seen on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he decided to bury the hatchet with Dax Harwood. He wished Harwood the best and clarified that he isn't 'Anti-AEW'. He went on to say that he wants everyone in the professional wrestling business to succeed.

Ad

Trending

"I wish him, his family, and his career all the best. I really do. We don't have to like each other, but respect goes both ways. So you know what I mean? Until then, I do wish him all the best. I don't wish harm on anybody in this business. I want us all to succeed. For everybody who thinks that I'm anti-AEW and I want them to go away, that is the furthest thing from the truth. Not only because I have a lot of friends there, but I want everybody to succeed in this business," Korderas said. [From 1:29 onwards]

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

Jimmy Korderas is a well-respected figure in the professional wrestling industry. He spent 22 years working for WWE, starting in 1987, and remained with the company until he was let go in 2009.

Since leaving WWE, he has made sporadic appearances for other promotions, including Ring of Honor, before retiring in 2012. He also published a book about his life and career in 2013 and currently runs a podcast of his own on YouTube.

For more Jimmy Korderas' content, check out his YouTube podcast, Refin' It Up.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More