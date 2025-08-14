"I Do Wish Him All the Best" - Retired WWE Official's Message for AEW Star Dax Harwood (Exclusive)

AEW star Dax Harwood recently found himself in the news, but it wasn't for any of his in-ring achievements, though. The 41-year-old made the headlines after his tweet on X/Twitter went viral, in which he was seen using unpleasant words to convey his emotions.
The AEW star was responding to retired WWE official Jimmy Korderas' tweet. The 63-year-old had shared his thoughts on the Jacksonville-based promotion and its co-founder, Tony Khan. However, his views weren't taken kindly by the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.
Korderas was recently seen on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he decided to bury the hatchet with Dax Harwood. He wished Harwood the best and clarified that he isn't 'Anti-AEW'. He went on to say that he wants everyone in the professional wrestling business to succeed.
"I wish him, his family, and his career all the best. I really do. We don't have to like each other, but respect goes both ways. So you know what I mean? Until then, I do wish him all the best. I don't wish harm on anybody in this business. I want us all to succeed. For everybody who thinks that I'm anti-AEW and I want them to go away, that is the furthest thing from the truth. Not only because I have a lot of friends there, but I want everybody to succeed in this business," Korderas said. [From 1:29 onwards]
These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next
Jimmy Korderas is a well-respected figure in the professional wrestling industry. He spent 22 years working for WWE, starting in 1987, and remained with the company until he was let go in 2009.
Since leaving WWE, he has made sporadic appearances for other promotions, including Ring of Honor, before retiring in 2012. He also published a book about his life and career in 2013 and currently runs a podcast of his own on YouTube.
For more Jimmy Korderas' content, check out his YouTube podcast, Refin' It Up.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.