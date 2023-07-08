"I don’t even know how she’s alive" - AEW star heaps praise on Iyo Sky, recounts experience of working with the WWE Superstar

An AEW star recently talked about WWE Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky, stating that she is one of the best stars in the present scene.

Sky has been putting on solid performances over the past few months in the Stamford-based promotion. With tensions in Damage CTRL escalating, her recent win at the MITB event, despite Bayley being in the same match, could be the starting point of another feud. The match itself was heavily praised for its unique ending.

Speaking on Busted Open, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa stated the following:

“I have to put her as my wrestler of the week, not only because she was one of my trainers in Japan, but I think it’s time for her to shine, and this last Saturday during Money in the Bank, it was really entertaining to see and the storyline they’re going with, how she won Money in the Bank."

She further added:

“This woman is one of the most talented wrestlers I’ve met, one of the most incredible performers I’ve seen live, I’ve seen on TV. When I was in Japan, she did some of the craziest, I don’t even know how she’s alive, let’s put it that way. She’s still very young, she still has a great, great journey to go, and I hope one day she is champion.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Since we’re on the topic of Iyo Sky/Shirai. Here she is landing her INSANE Finisher “Moonstomp” Since we’re on the topic of Iyo Sky/Shirai. Here she is landing her INSANE Finisher “Moonstomp” https://t.co/58b6nQVVY0

A former WWE writer has also praised Iyo Sky's win at Money in the Bank

The ending to the Women's Money in the Bank match certainly raised a lot of eyebrows in appreciation, including that of Freddie Prinze Jr.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the veteran talked about his surprise at the unique finish.

"Their arms can’t go up, down, or sideways! They’re both trapped and cannot ascend, and surely, she climbs over Bayley — the girl who screwed her over [earlier] by putting her foot on her shoulder and head. That’s amazing — I never saw that coming. Kudos to WWE for having a Japanese world champion [Asuka] and another Japanese girl primed to be champion.” [H/T :Wrestling Inc.]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Iyo Sky just won the Money In The Bank contract. LFG! Iyo Sky just won the Money In The Bank contract. LFG! https://t.co/1s13BD9UiS

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Iyo Sky in WWE.

