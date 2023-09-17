"I don’t give a sh*t. The way it was handled was bullsh*t" - Jake Roberts recalls the murder of former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently recalled the murder of a fellow star, and how he didn't like the way it was handled.

The name in question is Bruiser Body, who performed in the WWF/WWE in 1976. He was given the name of 'Bruiser Body' by Vince McMahon Sr. However he was unfortunately murdered at the age of 42 on July 17, 1988.

On his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts recalled the murder of Bruiser Body.

"It was horrifying, man. I’d known Bruiser since I got in the business. I refereed his matches, you know, So I’d known him for some time and we were friends. And just a horrible thing to happen, man. Just no excuse. I don’t give a sh*t. The way it was handled was bullsh*t. The assholes are murderers, man. That’s all I can tell you. I didn’t want to go. I got talked into going because the guys that I went for were in business against Carlos." H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalls being unable to help The Junkyard Dog before his demise

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently recalled his last few interactions with The Junkyard Dog before his unfortunate passing.

JYD was very popular in the 1980s, and there were initial plans to make him a World Champion before he ended up joining the WWF.

However, in his later years he fell into problems involving drug addiction. He later died in a car accident, and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On an episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts said the following about the late Hall of Famer:

"He just wasn't there anymore. You try to have a conversation with him and it's just nothing. [It] was really sad. It really makes me sick, man, when I look back on it. I should have done something, said something, or tried something, but there was no reaching him at that time. You just couldn't reach him. I tried several times to reach out to him but I got nothing." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

