"I don’t know what happened" - Andrade El Idolo shares little-known details of flaming table spot with Cody Rhodes

Andrade El Idolo and Cody Rhodes' 'Atlanta Street Fight' from the December 1st, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite will definitely go down as one of the most brutal matches in the history of the company, and now Andrade has opened up about it.

To round off their rivalry, Andrade and Rhodes fought in a brutal and chaotic brawl that ended with the two men flying through a flaming table, which is still considered one of the most hardcore spots in the history of AEW.

During the most recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Will Washington asked Andrade El Idolo how that spot came to be, and this is what Andrade had to say:

“In Spanish, people will say you’re ‘loco,’ like ‘ahhh you’re a little loco,’ but it was more for fun. I don’t want to say I’m crazy, but this idea with the table, I don’t know what happened because one, it was my first time, my body with the fire and the table, I don’t expect anything and I hope everybody good, I hope nothing happens, just do it. Table? Fire? Okay.” [15:53-16:31]

El Idolo admitted that he didn't really know what happened during the spot as it was all such a blur, but aside from a few burns and bruises, he was happy that he didn't get seriously hurt or lose any hair.

“My body is more hurt [because of fire], I wake up, my body is fine, I’m walking, my arms, my neck is fine, everything. Maybe a little bruise, a burn, burns happen. I hope none on my face or my hair and I have no hair, I had no idea what happened. It was just like ‘just do it,’ because I don’t like thinking, just do it.” [16:39-17:14]

Did Andrade El Idolo take a jab at Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo?

It appears that there might still be some animosity between Andrade El Idolo and Cody Rhodes despite their last match together taking place nearly two years ago.

Andrade recently took to Twitter to show off a new tattoo that he got on his finger before suggesting that the next one he gets will be on his neck, a possible reference to Cody Rhodes.

El Idolo hasn't limited his hatred for Cody's tattoo to social media, as he actually called the tattoo 'stupid' on an episode of Dynamite in 2021 during their rivalry that resulted in the aforementioned 'Atlanta Street Fight.'

