Top AEW star possibly takes a jab at Cody Rhodes over his neck tattoo nearly 2 years after losing to him

Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo has been the subject of many jokes since he got it a few years ago. However, among the first wrestlers to openly tell him (to his face) about how stupid it looked is also the man who just took a jab at him on Twitter.

We're talking about AEW's Andrade El Idolo. Cody Rhodes' old rival took to Twitter to post an image of his new tattoo on his finger, taking a shot at The American Nightmare by sarcastically stating that he would get his next one done on the neck:

Andrade has called Cody Rhodes out for his tattoo before

Cody Rhodes and Andrade have a brief history together from late 2021. They even had two matches against each other.

Before their first match, Andrade took a hilarious shot at Cody and even told him how stupid his tattoo looked on an episode of Dynamite:

“Cody, these people don’t like you. The people don’t like me. But the difference is I don’t like the people. Cody, you made stupid choices. First, that stupid tattoo. Second, you got in my business. Look at me, I am Andrade El Idolo. But, wait. But if you want, I can make you my little bi**h.”

The two would go on to have a couple of matches against each other. The first occurred in early November 2021, with Andrade El Idolo winning. The second bout was an all-out war, with the two facing off in a Street Fight.

On that occasion, The American Nightmare walked out with the win after suplexing Andrade through a fiery table.

It's still considered one of the classics in the young history of AEW Dynamite. However, it was also among Rhodes' final feuds with the company, as he would be done in early 2022 in favor of a jump to WWE.

