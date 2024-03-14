"I don’t know if it needs to be a trilogy" - Kenny Omega unsure about facing top AEW star again

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is unsure if he will complete the trilogy match against a top All Elite star.

Will Ospreay recently returned to Tony Khan's company ahead of Revolution pay-per-view. The Aerial Assassin signed a full-time contract with Jacksonville-based promotion after competing in various promotions across the globe. Throughout the course of his career, Ospreay has faced several of the top wrestlers in the world and beaten them.

Ospreay stands out as a professional wrestler on a global scale. Notably, the former IWGP World Champion secured a win against Kenny Omega in a series of matches last year. Although Omega claimed victory in their initial encounter in Wrestle Kingdom 7 in Japan, the leader of the United Empire bounced back to triumph in their second bout at Forbidden Door pay-ver-view. The remarkable chemistry between them has left fans eagerly anticipating a rubber match.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega revealed that he isn't sure if there will be a trilogy, seemingly hinting that he is not physically 100% ready to face the English star. The Cleaner also mentioned other wrestlers he wants to face.

"Will I complete the trilogy with Ospreay? I don’t know if it needs to be a trilogy. I just kind of go where I’m needed. Where the story takes me. Let’s say in a perfect world I am 100% or I can get myself to a degree where I can compete with these guys again. I think that Ospreay, it’s still fresh in my mind, but I haven’t wrestled Joe in close to 20 years, maybe a little less. There are a couple of other folks I need to get around to. I’ve never wrestled Swerve in a singles match. We had a couple of interactions in the UK, but never a singles. I could bring up two or three guys. We have such a huge roster." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker wants Kenny Omega to return to the ring in 2024

A few weeks back, news came out that Omega would be stepping away from TV because of diverticulitis. Since then, he's been missing from AEW and has even been replaced in The Elite.

So when a fan inquired about which wrestler should make a comeback in 2024 on X/Twitter, Britt Baker didn't hesitate to suggest Kenny Omega as the choice.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Omega will make his return to the ring or if he will ever be the same again.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega return in 2024? Sound off!

Poll : Do you want to see Kenny Omega return in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion