"I don’t know what was up his *ss" - Former WWE Superstar recalls bitter backstage interaction with CM Punk

CM Punk is arguably one of the most divisive professional wrestlers of all time. The controversial AEW star has definitely developed more than a few enemies throughout his career. A former WWE star recently shared a bitter personal experience he had with The Second City Saint.

Paul London is best known for his time in WWE. However, before this, he worked for Ring of Honor. In a recent interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, the former tag team champion recalled a time when he visited his former employer after moving to the world's largest pro wrestling organization. During this visit, he bumped into CM Punk:

“I remember going back to the bigger area of the [sic] backstage, and I ran into Joe, and I started talking to Samoa Joe because we had known each other since Southern California UPW. So we’re talking, and I noticed out of the corner of my eye this kind of shadowy figure paced back and forth. I am like, ‘What the hell’s going on here?’"

London continued to describe the incident involving Punk:

"I look, and it’s Phil [CM Punk], and he just walks up to me, he goes ‘Hi, [big sigh]’ and gives me the most insincere handshake. I’m like, ‘Hi…’ you know he just walks off, stormed off. What the f*ck was that? It was like he was obligated to say hi to me, but he was not happy that I was there for some reason. I don’t know what was up his *ss.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

London also noted that some ROH talents called Punk "the worst" and "the Triple H of the locker room." Many critics would say that these sentiments remain true today.

CM Punk robbed of the Owen Hart Cup

This past Saturday, on AEW Collision, a new Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament winner was crowned. While CM Punk went into the bout as the strong favorite, it was Ricky Starks who secured the victory.

This outcome, however, was not without some controversy. The former FTW Champion used the ropes to add extra leverage to his pinfall and claim the victory, while The Straight Edge Superstar was left with a bewildered look on his face.

It seems unlikely that the story is over between these two, but Punk may need to turn his attention to his long-time rival Samoa Joe and squash those issues first before seeking revenge against Starks.

