Ricky Starks breaks silence after sneaky win over CM Punk on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks recently took to Twitter to break his silence after the win over CM Punk on AEW Collision.

The Absolute faced Punk in the finals of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament on the latest edition of the Saturday night show. The two stars had a back-and-forth battle on the night, and towards the end, Starks used the ropes as leverage to steal a victory over The Second City Saint.

The finish of the bout and his antics while walking to the backstage area, where he forcefully grabbed the Owen Hart Cup from Jushin Liger's hands, has led to some fan speculation that the former FTW Champion could be turning heel.

Shortly after his crowning moment, Ricky Starks tweeted out a two-word message to share his thoughts on the match against CM Punk. You can check out his post below:

"I swam," tweeted Ricky Starks.

Disco Inferno recently commented on the issue with CM Punk's AEW return

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno once again claimed that not having The Second City Saint feud against The Elite was a mistake.

He brought up Collision's ratings by stating that CM Punk's matches after 18 years with Samoa Joe only targeted the hardcore audience.

"I will say that I was absolutely correct once again, that I was not interested in Punk coming back, because if Punk wasn’t going to come back and do the angle with The Elite, I see that as a false flag. AEW Collision is doing Rampage numbers. The show is basically Rampage. Its easy to miss. Nothing is going on. You can't target a more specific target than doing Punk vs Joe which is for Ring of Honor fans from 20 years ago. Who would be interested in that right now besides bringing back fans from 20 years ago?" said the veteran.

Inferno further added that Punk is not interesting right now:

"You brought him back and immediately just targeted his comeback to your most hardcore part of your fanbase? It’s a tremendous error. He is not interesting, he is not drawing because he is not doing anything that people care about which has been the problem with this guy from day one there." [From 01:32 to 02:56]

It remains to be seen if CM Punk and The Elite can keep their aside and possibly have a storyline in AEW somewhere down the line.

What do you think about Punk's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

