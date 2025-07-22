"I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does" - WWE legend reveals Jon Moxley's matches are banned in her house

A former WWE superstar has revealed that she does not allow her children to watch Jon Moxley's work on AEW programming. The talent in question, Brie Bella, is married to Bryan Danielson, whom The Purveyor of Violence brutally retired from full-time action last year.

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) was finally dethroned as AEW World Champion by Hangman Adam Page earlier this month at All In : Texas. On the fallout episode of Dynamite the following Wednesday, The Cowboy thanked a number of individuals who were instrumental in his victory, including Bryan Danielson, who had returned at the pay-per-view to take out Wheeler Yuta, Gabe Kidd and Claudio Castagnoli from interfering in the main event Texas Death Match.

The American Dragon, of course, had been dethroned as World Champion by Mox at last year's WrestleDream, after which the latter directed Bryan's once-protege Yuta to suffocate him with a plastic bag, and then ordered Castagnoli to annihilate their former BCC teammate's neck. Danielson's wife, former WWE superstar Brie Bella, is thus all too familiar with The One True King's violent streak inside the ring, and offered this as the reason why she does not allow her children to watch Jon Moxley's matches while speaking on a recent edition of The Nikki and Brie Show.

"I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does because I know it will be so violent.” [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Mox's bout against Hangman was also a spectacle in violence, featuring a number of weapons, including steel chairs, barbed wire, crushed glass, a bed of nails and the steel chain that Page eventually choked out the champion with.

Ex-WWE champion Brie Bella on how she explains blood in wrestling to her children

Later on during The Nikki and Brie Show, Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson talked about the former WWE Divas Champion playing The Dragon's Strap Match against Ricky Starks from AEW All Out 2023, and having to tell their children that the blood shed by the two competitors during the bout had actually been ketchup - a fib they have had to keep up since then.

"But you knew it was a Strap Match. If you guys don’t know what a Strap Match is, you are connected with a leather strap, and then you whip each other with the strap. And then she just let our kids watch kind of leading all over the place and then she tells them it’s ketchup, and now we’ve had we have to perpetuate that lie until the end of time, said Danielson. "Now Birdie [their daughter] is like, ‘Are they squirting ketchup everywhere?'” - Bella replied. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Despite returning at AEW All In, Danielson has made it clear that he has not officially made his wrestling comeback yet.

