"I don’t plan on going anywhere" - WWE legend makes startling confession about his wrestling future

A WWE legend currently signed to AEW recently spoke about his wrestling future and made an interesting comment.

The star in question is none other than Paul Wight (fka Big Show), who left WWE after almost spending two decades in the promotion. The veteran signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and occasionally wrestled in the promotion. Wight has also done commentary in the past on AEW Dark: Elevation.

However, the legendary superstar recently spoke with TMZ Sports and explained his desire to revive the Captain Insano character in AEW, which Wight portrayed in 1998's "The Waterboy."

“A lot of it is just trying to get the timing right and introduce it at the right time. That, I think, will be my main, for a lack of a better term, balls-to-the-wall last run with Captain Insano. We bring that out, we’ll run with that hard and fast, and take that where it’s going to go. At 51 now, I have a couple of years left here in AEW. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I plan on getting back behind the commentating table at some point.” H/T:[WrestleZone]

WWE legend Paul Wight compares MJF to Ric Flair

AEW veteran Paul Wight recently spoke highly of AEW World Champion MJF and compared him to the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair.

Speaking on T95 The Rock Station, Paul Wight praised MJF and stated that he's a hard worker who understands the position he is in:

“When I look at MJF, because MJF is naturally c**ky, you know he’s a hard worker, he’s got that swag to him, he understands performing, he was a child star on Broadway, so he’s got some chops, got some talent, But he understands who he is, he understands what works." said Paul Wight.

The WWE veteran also added that fans cannot wait to see what stars like MJF plan to say next:

"To me, there’s only one Ric Flair, but I look at MJF, he’s the most modern-day Ric Flair that I’ve seen. There’s heels that get heat and then there are guys like Ric Flair that you hate him, but then at the same time, you can’t wait to see what they say next … like Ric Flair, Roddy Piper,” said Wight. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

