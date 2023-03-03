"I don’t want her anywhere near that company" - Twitter against the idea of former WWE Star signing with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW has a reputation for picking up many former WWE stars, but fans seem to be fed up with all the debuts. After Britt Baker recently teased Mercedes Moné making a debut, fans quickly jumped in with comments rebuking the idea.

Many fans initially believed that Mercedes would be making her way back to WWE after her highly publicized issues. Unfortunately, for these fans, she opted to instead go to Japan and reinvent herself. Now, many believe that it's only a matter of time before she ends up in AEW.

During a recent interview with NY Post, Britt Baker expressed her excitement for Mercedes Moné now that she's no longer signed to WWE, and voiced that she'd love to face the former women's champion in AEW.

Fans quickly caught wind of Baker's statements and took to social media to give their opinions on Mercedes' potential debut. Unfortunately, for the D.M.D., many fans were against the theoretical clash.

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlePurists I was excited in early January but that feeling has now passed and I'd just rather them focus on Hayter

Danitia Afonsoewa @DanitiaFarida Brit can go find her in Japan @WrestlePurists I don't want her anywhere near that company 😤

tony c @tcaps333 @WrestlePurists Yeah ok.. this is the exact reason she doesn't need to go there

Nidin @CookieRaider221 @WrestlePurists Lol what a joke. Let out of a cage? Banks has had more reach in WWE than she'll ever have working every other promotion all around the world.

Some fans took a less negative approach to the news but instead insisted that Moné will likely only make a once-off appearance during this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestlePurists If she is not at forbidden door 2 then i would guess no aew this year at all.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @WrestlePurists Remember that Britt Baker recruited Toni Storm and Ruby Soho to AEW. I'm just saying but Mercedes Mone showing up at Forbidden Door 2 would be a one-off appearance.

Trent Boyer @trentboyer123 @WrestlePurists She will probably have a match or 2 most likely forbidden door but she won't sign a long term deal with any company.

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlePurists She will be in AEW for forbidden door. But I don't see her signing there.

As some of the fans pointed out, Mercedes Moné could possibly appear in All Elite Wrestling for The Forbidden Door, but only time will tell if she signs with the promotion or not.

Britt Baker recently opened up about CM Punk's explosive comments during the AEW All Out media scrum

CM Punk's media scrum rant put All Elite Wrestling in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. This was unfortunately followed by a backstage brawl between him and The Elite, which led to all parties being suspended.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Never forget when Cm Punk took an intermission during the infamous All out rant to show Adam Cole some love 🫶🏻

During an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Britt Baker expressed how terrible the media scrum left her feeling.

"That scrum was heartbreaking. It was embarrassing and it was disappointing because it felt like a disaster. There are days I stub my toe in the dental office, 'oh my God, this is a disaster.' You never want that feeling.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Despite this, many still believe that CM Punk could be on his way back into the promotion. Stars like Mark Henry have recently come out in support of the former Second City Saint, making many reconsider their opinions on the star.

