  "I don't want to see him leave WWE," says Jonathan Coachman on the idea of RAW star joining AEW

“I don’t want to see him leave WWE,” says Jonathan Coachman on the idea of RAW star joining AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:18 GMT
Jonathan Coachman is a former WWE personality [photo: wwe.com]
Jonathan Coachman is a former WWE personality [photo: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com and WWE on X]

Jonathan Coachman has recently discussed the possibility of a major WWE Superstar leaving the company to join AEW. He does not want to see them jump ship, but feels that this may be their next best career move.

Following a total of four years with the promotion, Karrion Kross has become a fan-favorite as of late, as evidenced by the fan reaction to his appearances. However, it seems that there may be a possibility of him and his wife, Scarlett, leaving WWE, as their contracts are yet to be renewed.

Jonathan Coachman took to X/Twitter to hold a quick Q&A session. One fan asked him regarding his take on which current WWE Superstar could go to AEW. He mentioned Kross, believing the latter deserved a real push since he wasn't getting younger. Coach believed that he and Scarlett were a great on-screen pair.

"I am a huge fan of Karrion Kross. I don’t want to see him leave WWE but he isn’t getting any younger and deserves a real push. Him and his wife are really great together on screen." Coachman posted.

Karrion Kross' contract with WWE is up soon

As of writing, there is no information available regarding Karrion Kross' contract with WWE, as negotiations for him and Scarlett to re-sign with the company do not appear to be underway. However, he is set to take on Sami Zayn this coming weekend at SummerSlam.

Fightful Select has reported that both Kross and his wife have confirmed to some internally that their deals are up in August.

This is an interesting situation as Kross' continued on-screen presence may be a sign that he and his wife are set to remain with the company. However, there is still a chance that his feud with Sami Zayn may be his swan song, and a way for him to make one final mark before leaving.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Edited by Angana Roy
