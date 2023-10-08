"I don’t watch AEW" - 12-time WWE champion makes an honest, open confession

A 12-time WWE champion has shared his honest thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and openly stated that he does not watch their product.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently stated that he does not watch AEW, but does keep track of some stars including Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage.

During the Hall of Fame podcast, The former World Champion revealed why he does not watch AEW:

“I know a lot of people go ‘Well Booker, he doesn’t even watch’ and that’s true, I don’t even watch, I don’t watch AEW. I don’t have a whole lot of time to just be sitting around watching wrestling shows. But I do try to keep up with it. And as far as who the players are, I don’t care about that. I don’t care about the guys that are just on the card, but the players. I try to keep up with the players, and right now, Edge is definitely one of the players. Christian is definitely one of the players. So yeah, yeah. I’m gonna keep up with what those guys are doing.” H/T:[WrestlingHeadlines]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gives his honest thoughts about possibly joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T recently talked about the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Champion was asked about possibly joining Tony Khan's promotion. Booker T gave a surprising reply:

"I can tell you this. If I was ever in a place where I needed to go to AEW, and AEW wanted me, I would not be opposed to that. It's not something that I see myself ever having to do, but saying ever is a long time. Ever is a long time. It really is. You never know what life is gonna throw you tomorrow. I don't know. I mean I could get a letter tomorrow. Seriously, that's just the way this thing works. You're not gonna see me complain about it. I'm gonna just keep on rolling," Booker said. [From 01:02:22 to 01:02:51]

