"I would not be opposed to that" - Current WWE star makes bold comment about joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of joining AEW.

Over the past few years, several superstars joined Tony Khan's promotion after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland was the latest to join that list after he recently debuted on AEW after his WWE contract expired.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T about him possibly joining AEW. The former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he would be open to the idea:

"I can tell you this. If I was ever in a place where I needed to go to AEW and AEW wanted me, I would not be opposed to that. It's not something that I see myself ever having to do but saying ever is a long time. Ever is a long time. It really is. You never know what life is gonna throw you tomorrow. I don't know. I mean I could get a letter tomorrow. Seriously, that's just the way this thing works. You're not gonna see me complain about it. I'm gonna just keep on rolling," Booker said. [From 01:02:22 to 01:02:51]

Check out the entire video below:

Popular faction is set to be dismantled following the recent release of 33-year-old superstar, believes Booker T. Check out his comments here.

Booker T commented on CM Punk's possible return to WWE

During the same episode the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also addressed the possibility of seeing CM Punk make his return to the Stamford-based company after his AEW release following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In London.

The Hall of Famer wondered if the former AEW World Champion wanted to return after all the negative comments he made about the Stamford-based company.

"You know, it's not that I'm opposed to seeing CM Punk back in WWE. But that's really a question for CM Punk, does he want to be back in WWE? CM Punk said that's a place that he never wanted to go back to. He said it was this, he said it was that," he said.

CM Punk's reported attitude towards Triple H and Vince McMahon after AEW All Out 2022 revealed. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.