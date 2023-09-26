WWE is set to dismantle popular faction following the recent release of 33-year-old superstar, believes Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Hit Row will disband following Top Dolla's release.

Hit Row was formed on NXT in 2021. The group had four members: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Although they were promoted to the main roster in October of that same year, the group was released a month later.

In August 2022, Hit Row returned to SmackDown without Scott. However, they failed to make a significant impact. A few days ago, WWE let Top Dolla go again. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the future of Hit Row after Top Dolla's release. He disclosed that he believes the company will "dismantle" the group:

"I don't think they're gonna continue as Hit Row. I think they might as well dismantle that thing," he said. [10:10:23 - 1:10:27]

Booker T urged Top Dolla to pursue another career after his WWE release

On a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Top Dolla's release. The current NXT color commentator urged the former Hit Row member to pursue a career outside the wrestling business.

While addressing the subject, Booker pointed out that the wrestling business is "not for everybody."

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Top Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is," he said.

