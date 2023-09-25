Top Dolla receives support from WWE Hall of Famer for his comments before getting released

Recently released WWE star Top Dolla took to Twitter to share about the support he received from a Hall of Famer for his comments in support of B-Fab.

Dolla joined World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2020 and made his official debut on the May 4, 2021, episode of NXT. He then became a part of a stable called Hit Row, which included Ashante "Thee" Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott as the leader. All of the members were released during the COVID-19 budget cuts in November 2021.

However, except for Scott, all of the other members made their return to the Stamford-based promotion on August 12, 2022. After being drafted to SmackDown in 2023 and making a few appearances, Dolla was recently released by the company along with many other talents.

Recently, the star stood up for his teammate B-Fab and said that he was criticized by everyone for supporting her.

The Hit Row star took to Twitter to let the WWE Univers know that a Hall of Famer agreed and supported him for his comments. However, he did not reveal the name of his supporter.

"WWE Hall of Famer… I rest my case," Dolla wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Booker T believes Top Dolla should pursue his music career after being released by WWE

In a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T hailed Dolla as a good lyricist and believed that he should pursue his music career.

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go-around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is," he said.

There are multiple reports suggesting that some of the released WWE stars might return to the company. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

Who do you think will make a return? Let us know in the comments section below.